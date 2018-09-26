Derek Carr wishes William Hayes had just landed on him

Getty Images

The NFL created their current hash-of-a-rule with good intentions, to protect quarterbacks.

At least one of them feels guilty about that.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expressed some human decency, after Dolphins defensive end William Hayes suffered a torn ACL while trying to avoid landing on top of him.

“I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL,” Carr said. “For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don’t want that.”

That’s kind of Carr to say, but it’s not for Carr to fix.

The NFL created this mess with their own rules, which they now seem to be hedging on to bring it back in line with common sense. We’ll see if the coming conference call of the competition committee leads to a change-without-a-change, which might not prevent more accidental ACL tears, but could keep from impacting results of games like the Clay Matthews call against the Vikings (in which a game-clinching interception was waved off, and the Vikings came back to salvage a tie in overtime).