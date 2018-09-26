Deshaun Watson on roughing calls: Let’s play football

Posted by Charean Williams on September 26, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

When quarterbacks are disagreeing with roughing the passer calls, it’s probably a good sign that the rules have gone too far in their advantage.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the latest to question the number of roughing calls thus far this season.

“Of course, it helps me out as a quarterback,” Watson said Wednesday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve been playing this game for 12 to 14 years, and some of the calls are just crazy.”

NFL officials have called 34 roughing the passer penalties in three weeks, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports. But the competition committee has the rule on its agenda for a regularly scheduled conference call next week, and the league’s former head of officials, Mike Pereira, expects a change in how roughing the passer is officiated.

“I’m cool with it because I want to be safe and sound, but at the same time, let’s play football,” Watson said. “It goes both ways. Some of the times, when the defensive guys are trying to hold up, they get hurt.

“I’m the quarterback, and I’m being honest with you, let the guys play and see how it goes.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Deshaun Watson on roughing calls: Let’s play football

  2. Only the NFL could legislate itself out of existence. It has a product that sells itself., but between this and the kneeling fiasco…how can they continually handle this stuff in the worst possible way? It’s almost like it’s intentionally ruining its own product and driving fans away. Unbelievable.

  5. Deshaun should be more concerned about potentially going 0-16 and having to learn a new offense from a new coach next year.

  6. binkystevens says: “Only the NFL could legislate itself out of existence. It has a product that sells itself., but between this and the kneeling fiasco…how can they continually handle this stuff in the worst possible way?”
    =============================

    Television ratings are up this year…

    And maybe because the NFL doesn’t care about a few, but highly vocal, whiners? Only snowflakes goes on social media or comments section to complain, complain, complain. General fans like me just enjoy the game and the athletes. Even if the rules are stupid and unnatural(ie dribbling the basketball (NBA), playing a game on ICE (NHL), or even the rule to have a minimum 7 players at the line of scrimmage or than linemen can grab/hold as long as it’s within the body torso) everyone will just watch the competition.

    It’s not like one team is disadvantaged. Who cares.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!