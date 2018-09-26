Devonta Freeman “getting closer” to return

Getty Images

After a report last week indicated that running back Devonta Freeman would miss 2-4 weeks with a knee injury, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn offered a rebuttal that referred to Freeman as day to day.

It’s looking like that original timeline might have been on the money, however. Freeman has missed the last two games after getting hurt in the season opener and he’s not ready to get back to a full workload as this week’s practices get underway.

Quinn said on 92.9 The Game Wednesday that Freeman is “getting closer” and will participate in “some of the walkthroughs” as the team starts preparing to face the Bengals in Week Four. There will be two more practice days, but the trajectory would suggest that Week Five may be a more realistic return date.

That also seems to be the case for defensive end Derrick Shelby, who is in the same category as Freeman in terms of workload. Quinn said defensive end Takk McKinley is set to get in some work during practice, so he may make it back to the lineup ahead of the other two players.