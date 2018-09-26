Dolphins worked out veteran defensive ends, passed

Getty Images

The Dolphins worked out some veteran defensive ends, but apparently weren’t impressed.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins worked out veteran defensive ends Kony Ealy and Robert Ayers yesterday, before settling on a guy they already knew.

They are expected to promote defensive end Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to fill the gap there.

The Dolphins lost William Hayes for the season and Andre Branch for the next two-to-four weeks with knee injuries last week.

That left them with just three healthy defensive ends — Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, and Charles Harris.

Woodard, originally a seventh-round pick of the Jaguars, signed with the Dolphins practice squad last December and went to camp with them this year.