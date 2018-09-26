Eight Ravens out of practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have their first of two showdowns with the Steelers on Sunday night. As they commence preparations for the Week Four contest, the Ravens were missing eight players at practice on Wednesday.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, absent were quarterback Lamar Jackson, receiver John Brown, tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Terrell Suggs, safety Eric Weddle, cornerback Brandon Carr, cornerback Anthony Everett, and defensive tackle Willie Henry.

The injury designations for each player will appear on the official practice report.

The 2-1 Ravens currently share first place in the AFC North with the Bengals.