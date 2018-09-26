Ezekiel Elliott hopes for better execution, more yards, more touches

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott has 274 rushing yards but only on 48 carries as he’s averaging a career-best 5.7 yards per carry. It’s the exact same number of yards the Cowboys star running back had after three games in his rookie season when he ended up leading the league in rushing.

But Elliott had 23 more carries at this point his rookie season and seven more carries at this point last season.

“I would love to see it more,” Elliott said. “But I just think the nature of the games we’ve played in the first three games, we’ve been down. We’ve been having to try to come back. It’s hard to come back and try to run the ball. When you’re running out of time in the game, you can’t just be sitting there trying to pound it. You can’t have nine-minute drives when you need to score in three possessions. You know what I mean? You’ve got to conserve that clock and try to score as quick as you can.”

The Cowboys never led in losses to the Panthers and Seahawks. They never trailed in a victory over the Giants.

Dallas, which ranks 30th in total offense, has run only 165 total plays this season compared to 182 in the first three games last season and 204 in the first three games of 2016.

Still, Elliott is tied with 49ers running back Matt Breida for the rushing lead.

“It’s early,” said Elliott, who also has 11 catches for 37 yards. “Early in the season. We have a lot more football to play. I mean, just got to keep working, keep pushing, got to keep grinding, and we’ve got to keep executing. We’ve got to get better as a team.”

Despite his 127 yards against the Seahawks, Elliott had two plays that cost the Cowboys. He fumbled at the Seattle 13 after a 26-yard fourth-quarter run, and he stepped out of bounds before catching a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter, negating the score because of an illegal touch.

Elliott took responsibility for both miscues.

“I just have to have better awareness on both of them,” Elliott said. “I have to know when I’m near the sideline and give myself more room where if anything happens, if the play broke down, I need to extend the play. It’s just poor awareness by me and something I have to be more locked in on.”