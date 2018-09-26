Giants get Olivier Vernon back on practice field

Getty Images

The bad news for the Giants on Wednesday was that seven of their players weren’t able to take part in practice.

The good news is that linebacker Olivier Vernon was not part of that group. Vernon practiced for the first time in a month as the team began on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Vernon was a limited participant, but it’s the first sign that his high ankle sprain has progressed to the point that the team can hope to have him as part of their defense.

That may not be the case for cornerback Eli Apple. Apple missed last Sunday with a groin injury and was one of the seven players who sat out of practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Connor Barwin (knee), tight end Evan Engram (knee), defensive lineman Damon Harrison (knee), wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee), running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and defensive back Antonio Hamilton (groin). Engram is expected to miss multiple weeks with a sprained MCL and the days to come should provide more information about the rest of the group.