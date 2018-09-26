Hayden Hurst practices for first time in regular season

Getty Images

Ravens first-round pick Hayden Hurst had surgery on a stress fracture in his foot on August 24 and has been off the field since that operation, but the tight end may be close to making his first regular season appearance.

Hurst took part in practice on Wednesday in a first step toward joining the lineup. The rest of the week will provide more of an idea about whether he’ll be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams have gotten the playing time at tight end with Hurst out of the picture. They’ve combined for 21 catches in the first three weeks.

The Ravens also had linebacker C.J. Mosley on the field for practice. Mosley missed last Sunday after suffering a bone bruise to his knee in Week Two, but did get in a day of practice before missing the game and his presence on Wednesday would seem to bode well for a full return to action.