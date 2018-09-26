If they can’t trade him, should the Steelers rescind Le’Veon Bell’s franchise tender?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
The advice publicly provided by former Steelers linebacker James Harrison to unsigned Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, while more than a little extreme as stated, echoes a reality that has been widely discussed while Bell has explored his options: Show up at late as possible, do the bare minimum, and get to the open market next March.

Harrison thinks Bell should fake injuries. Bell doesn’t need to go quite that far. Bell can simply embellish the bumps and bruises he’ll inevitably suffer, from hamstring strains to elbow soreness to irrefutable concussion-like symptoms. And if Bell handles it artfully, he’ll be able to minimize his exposure to physical contact and maximize his earning potential in 2019.

It’s not just actual or perceived injury that will be an issue. A player can be disruptive in other ways, without engaging in conduct rising to the level of conduct detrimental to the team. Demeanor, facial expressions, an unwillingness to go above and beyond the call will send a clear message to anyone who is paying attention about whether Bell is engaged in the effort that the rest of the team is engaged in.

Would that be awkward? Yes it would. But Bell would have to get through it for only seven weeks before completing his contract, fulfilling his obligation, and setting the stage for his big-money payday.

What about the postseason, you ask? Given that the window for signing Bell to a long-term deal reopens when the regular season ends, Bell could easily say, “Pay me or I’m not playing for relative peanuts in the playoffs.” And he could walk out the door, and there’s not much the Steelers could do about it.

The one thing the Steelers could do about it right now is, if they can’t trade him, rescind the franchise tender. They reportedly won’t do that, but they also reportedly wouldn’t consider trading him. And now they are.

While they would get nothing in return (not even a compensatory draft pick, because they would have no net free-agency losses in 2018), the Steelers would save the full $14.54 million and avoid a headache of their own making.

The overriding question is whether the Steelers would be willing to essentially admit that their stubborn approach to player negotiations created this mess, and whether they would be willing to create a potential precedent that other players could rely upon in the future.

Ultimately, they need to determine how much value they place on the present version of the team, and whether they want to invite what could end up being a major late-season distraction.

  1. If all the Steelers are going to get if Bell leaves as a free agent next year is a 3rd round compensatory pick, why not save the money now and trade him for a 3rd round pick?

    If he shows up in week 10, scoops up $5 million in salary, and leaves again at the end of the regular season (which he should, to avoid a chance of injury) what have the Steelers accomplished by holding on to someone who is going to leave at the end of the season?

  3. In the past the Steelers made a reasonable offer to Bell who refused.
    Then the Steelers did what they were allowed by the CBA. They have not mishandled anything.

    The Steelers should not rescind the tag because they want to make the playoffs.
    Now if after game 10 they are out of the playoffs they might consider withdrawing the tag since Bell will be out of shape and they won’t get their money’s worth.

    As for acting like a malcontent, that could backfire on Bell if teams that want him now become concerned about his enthusiasm. They will still want to sign him, but they may not want to pay as much, not give him as much guaranteed money.

    And if a player acts up, the team can suspend him without pay for conduct detrimental. If he’s been mouthing off in the media it strengthens the teams case.
    That too will raise red flags about his character for teams that are interested in hiring him.

  4. Isnt the comp pick formula based on contracts given and playing time/results?

    You cant lose 5 special teamers, sign two mega star, and still get comp picks because you technically have a net loss of players…right?

  5. The tags are obviously unpopular with the players and now we see that teams can be victimized as well. Simple solution – get rid of the franchise and transitional tags in the next CBA.

