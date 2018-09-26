If they can’t trade him, should the Steelers rescind Le’Veon Bell’s franchise tender?

Getty Images

The advice publicly provided by former Steelers linebacker James Harrison to unsigned Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, while more than a little extreme as stated, echoes a reality that has been widely discussed while Bell has explored his options: Show up at late as possible, do the bare minimum, and get to the open market next March.

Harrison thinks Bell should fake injuries. Bell doesn’t need to go quite that far. Bell can simply embellish the bumps and bruises he’ll inevitably suffer, from hamstring strains to elbow soreness to irrefutable concussion-like symptoms. And if Bell handles it artfully, he’ll be able to minimize his exposure to physical contact and maximize his earning potential in 2019.

It’s not just actual or perceived injury that will be an issue. A player can be disruptive in other ways, without engaging in conduct rising to the level of conduct detrimental to the team. Demeanor, facial expressions, an unwillingness to go above and beyond the call will send a clear message to anyone who is paying attention about whether Bell is engaged in the effort that the rest of the team is engaged in.

Would that be awkward? Yes it would. But Bell would have to get through it for only seven weeks before completing his contract, fulfilling his obligation, and setting the stage for his big-money payday.

What about the postseason, you ask? Given that the window for signing Bell to a long-term deal reopens when the regular season ends, Bell could easily say, “Pay me or I’m not playing for relative peanuts in the playoffs.” And he could walk out the door, and there’s not much the Steelers could do about it.

The one thing the Steelers could do about it right now is, if they can’t trade him, rescind the franchise tender. They reportedly won’t do that, but they also reportedly wouldn’t consider trading him. And now they are.

While they would get nothing in return (not even a compensatory draft pick, because they would have no net free-agency losses in 2018), the Steelers would save the full $14.54 million and avoid a headache of their own making.

The overriding question is whether the Steelers would be willing to essentially admit that their stubborn approach to player negotiations created this mess, and whether they would be willing to create a potential precedent that other players could rely upon in the future.

Ultimately, they need to determine how much value they place on the present version of the team, and whether they want to invite what could end up being a major late-season distraction.