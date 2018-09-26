Is the time right for a true competitor to the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
At a time when the NFL remains focused on implementing safety changes that will trickle down to the lower levels of the sport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pushes the pendulum the other way.

“The way I see our future is I see a real serious emphasis on youth football, amateur football,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I see it reflected at the high school level. And then a step above that will be the collegiate level, and I see a collegiate game that certainly has a lot of finesse in it, but is a great game and makes these kinds of adjustments we’re talking about. But when it comes to pro football, to use a boxing term, that’s when you put the six-ounce gloves on. That’s when you don’t want to fight with those 10-ounce or you don’t fight with those headgears.”

Given the demise of boxing — fueled in part by the reality that repeated blows to the head triggered real and serious health consequences for many fighters — Jones probably should have come up with a different sport as the basis for a comparison. But his point is that the pros get paid to embrace hazards that those who don’t get paid shouldn’t have to endure.

“Everybody is really being paid to go out and you’re paid a lot of money to go out and incur those type of situations that have more risk in them,” Jones said. “It’s real important that pro football distinguish itself as a very physical game relative to the game in college, relative to the game in high school and amateur. That’s very important. Now, where to find that balance, that’s one thing. But when we finish or when we get to a point in the future in time, you’ll see pro football where they put the six-ounce gloves on and the men are playing.”

So why is Jones advocating a more rough-and-tumble professional sport at a time when the league seems to be so determined to make the game as safe as it can be, in the obvious hopes of maintaining the supply of future pro players? Jones likely realizes that the time may be right for a new professional football league. Not a spring league that looks to complement the NFL or to resurrect a brand that appears to be a watered down version of what it once was, in that one year. The time may be right for a fall football league that competes with the NFL, by embracing old-school football, with old-school players and old-school rules and old-school violence that new-school players will gladly embrace in order to play the game and get paid for doing so.

All it takes is one billionaire who can’t get a seat at the NFL table to pounce on the opportunity that is hiding in plain sight. (Someone like, say, the current occupant of the Oval Office.) It’s an opportunity to be the six-ounce gloves league that the NFL currently doesn’t want to be. It’s an opportunity to capture players and fans who believe the NFL game has gone soft. It’s an opportunity to finally give the NFL the competitor it hasn’t experienced since the AFL.

And therein lies the irony. It was the AFL and its wide-open, high-flying, offense-heavy game that threatened the stodgy, stuffy, grind-it-out NFL. Now, it could be a throwback to rough-and-tumble, fist-in-face, mud-and-blood football that makes the NFL sweat. Jones likely realizes that someone out there may be thinking about setting up shop on the other side of the tracks because Jones knows that, if he currently didn’t own the most valuable franchise in the NFL, he’d see the value in creating a competitive league with hard-nosed competition that makes no apologies and pays no attention to the potential impact of the highest level of the sport on the lower levels of the game.

36 responses to “Is the time right for a true competitor to the NFL?

  4. I just don’t see a market for it. You already have college football sharing the fall with the NFL. A rougher league in the spring could serve as an alternative to the NFL and development of players for it. That makes more sense.

  5. Florio wrote: The time may be right for a fall football league that competes with the NFL, by embracing old-school football, with old-school players and old-school rules and old-school violence that new-school players will gladly embrace in order to play the game and get paid for doing so.

    __________________________________________________________________________

    I like it. Go back to the pre 1978 rules. No 5 yard chuck rule, back when receivers were mauled all the way down the field. 3 yards and a cloud of dust power run game. Mean Joe Greene, Earl Campbell, Jack Tatum, Conrad Dobler and Jack Lambert clones. Where can I get my tickets?

  8. It would be sooooooo easy for the NFL to strong-arm TV networks into shutting this down. You wanna carry this other league’s games? Fine, you don’t get ours anymore. Once those premium advertising dollars disappear (and trust me, Budweiser is not going all-in to sponsor a startup league), the AAF/XFL will be canceled the very next day.

  9. The NFL is cratering — and there is a large segment of the US media (and you know what I mean here) who want this ‘brutal’ sport to go away.

  11. While I’m not sure if the economic conditions exist for a successful rival to the NFL, I do think there should be a developmental league to compliment the NFL. It’s obvious the NCAA can’t supply enough high caliber quarterbacks and other skill positions, let alone their players don’t get paid and a phony scholarship is not payment for the value players bring to it. It’s beyond me why the NFL can’t have a farm system like other sports for any other reason except for short term greed.

  13. Boxing has declined due to a loss of personalities that are compelling. Mayweather fights show that when a personality is big enough, boxing draws numbers like few others. Boxing needs faces and heels, not a bunch of dudes fighting but that’s where it’s at these days.

    That’s the better way to compare the NFL to Boxing. I didn’t grow up listening to the lore of offensive players, it was the great defensive players that created the legends. Offensive play is great and people want to see it, but I’ve yet to meet the person who looks at great defensive players and doesn’t have a strong reaction. The NFL’s rules are destroying the ability for great defenders to do their thing.

    The NFL needs great defenses because it’s only then that great offensives look as great. No one cares if you score 50 points when everyone scores 50 points. Dropping 28 points on a team that allows 13 is when you marvel at the talent. You can protect players without making it touch football. Last year was pretty good I thought, this year the kickoff rules are making kickoffs more exciting and probably safer. Let’s drop the QB rules that make what everyone considers a good clean hit a penalty and keep the ones that prevent guys teeing off on QB’s when there’s no reason to beyond causing pain.

  14. The demise of boxing is not “fueled in part by the reality that repeated blows to the head triggered real and serious health consequences for many fighters“ – it’s fueled by the exact opposite; an even more violent sport, namely MMA…

    Boxing has always had the same draw to the general public, it has had since gladiator fights: watching to men go at it, preferably until death… Given that MMA has less rules than boxing, it is inherently more violent!

  15. Past the time. As in all monopolies, eventually enough is enough.
    Roger Goodell is a pathetic, self anointed czar.
    Get rid of him.
    Owners like Jones, Snyder, Kraft are getting too big for their britches and need to be taken down.
    The NFL, their greedy owners, their bending to social justice, is out of control.
    They all forget the fan.
    Hopefully, another league will rise up.

  16. Also, boxing didn’t decline because of safety concerns. It declined because the top guys stopped fighting each other and promoters were charging eighty bucks for second-rate fights on pay-per-view. The NFL doesn’t have that issue.

  19. Football is becoming a sport designed by lawyers, managed by marketing executives, and played by people who hate the country where it’s played. So exciting.

  21. The NFL is busy self-destructing, largely due to the fact that they have an empty-suit commissioner who has proven himself completely unqualified to hold his current post. Yet the owners seem content to leave him in place.

    The problem is that while Goodell is serving the owner’s perceived best interest at this point, the integrity of the game is suffering on the field, and peripheral issues have damaged the product. The latter happened because Goodell thought it best to try to use the league to promote social justice issues, while the former shows the league’s inability to adequately address safety concerns. Goodell is an incompetent commissioner. Until the owners replace him with someone who cares about the integrity of the game, the league’s influence and audience will continue to diminish.

  23. I would watch but new league would have to be able to draft top talent. College players would have to snub the NFL. If that happened I would definitely watch.

  24. The tobacco industry hid the consequences of smoking for decades. Today smoking is stigmatized. Eventually society will view humans voluntarily concussing themselves the same.

  27. Start a “Man’s League” Make the NFL and its precious billion dollar QBs a touch-type game. Guarantee the new league will make money. Cheaper tickets, REAL football = entertainment for the true fans. Period. Bring real football back. I am not saying make it bloody, but today’s game sucks, and it gets worse every year. Let’s have real football. Please. Keep large corporate sponsors away, then you dont have these issues we are having now. The love of the game dictates everything first. Everything. People running the NFL have no love for the game, they only care about $$$. Love and passion for the sport built everything it is today, people made sacrifices willingly–if nothing is on the line but lost sponsorship, then what is the point.

  28. Competition is always a good thing, no matter the enterprise. Look at how much better and convenient ride sharing is compared to taxis. If anything, maybe a competitive league would make the NFL evolve or collapse. Of course, there are many factors such as players, rules, media distribution, etc.

    Furthermore, after a steep decline, boxing is actually on an upswing. Look how often it’s on TV.

  29. “pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:02 am
    I like how the people that cover this sport now are passively aggressively promoting its decline”

    It’s the beautiful irony of this whole situation. The very league that tried to ruin the life of Bennett Omalu for publishing and raising concerns about CTE and concussions, is now fighting tooth and nail to avail itself of that liability in the public eye. In the process it is destroying the very premise it has built itself on and angering players and fans alike. I can’t think of any way that the NFL as a whole could have bungled this situation any worse, decision by mind numbing decision, from it’s inception 15 years ago to today.

  30. Also, college football has been awesome this year, so maybe the NFL should be more immediately worried about its unpaid “amateur” brethren as true competitors.

  31. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:02 am
    I like how the people that cover this sport now are passively aggressively promoting its decline

    ——————-
    Noting it is very different from promoting it. Most of us (media and fans alike) hate that reality even as we acknowledge it.

    As far as the article’s question the answer is “yes”. The NFL has put itself into a slump so if a competor wants to rise this is the time to challenge them. When the bear is weakened will always be the best time to strike at it.

    Speaking for myself, I am a lover of the sport itself over entity within it. I just want to see it played at a high level regardless of who delivers it. If the NFL fails to do that then Im fine if someone else steps up and does that. But the NFL is where the biggest pile of money is so the NFL is in the best position to draw the talent needed to deliver the highest level. The issue is them undermining themselves via other means rather that the talent level.

  32. nknielsen says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:15 am
    The demise of boxing is not “fueled in part by the reality that repeated blows to the head triggered real and serious health consequences for many fighters“ – it’s fueled by the exact opposite; an even more violent sport, namely MMA…

    Boxing has always had the same draw to the general public, it has had since gladiator fights: watching to men go at it, preferably until death… Given that MMA has less rules than boxing, it is inherently more violent!

    ———-

    Boxers take more head shots and for longer periods so boxing does more damage and is more dangerous. MMA fighters suffer other types of injuries more like broken limbs and other internal organ injuries.

  34. Color me skeptical. I doubt that modern audiences want to see WRs getting constantly mauled, lots of run plays for little yardage, quarterbacks and other stars getting injured all the time, etc. Offense is what puts butts in seats, like it or not. Yeah, the new roughing the passer rule is silly and should be repealed, but I don’t think you can build a successful league on that.

  35. Trump’s Tiny Hands says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:17 am
    Also, boxing didn’t decline because of safety concerns. It declined because the top guys stopped fighting each other and promoters were charging eighty bucks for second-rate fights on pay-per-view. The NFL doesn’t have that issue.

    ***

    Collegiate boxing essentially stopped shortly after a boxer died following an NCAA championship fight in the 1950s, I believe. As currently structured, the NFL depends on players coming up through the college and HS ranks. Kill the pipeline, kill the product.

