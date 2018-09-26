Is the time right for a true competitor to the NFL?

AP

At a time when the NFL remains focused on implementing safety changes that will trickle down to the lower levels of the sport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pushes the pendulum the other way.

“The way I see our future is I see a real serious emphasis on youth football, amateur football,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I see it reflected at the high school level. And then a step above that will be the collegiate level, and I see a collegiate game that certainly has a lot of finesse in it, but is a great game and makes these kinds of adjustments we’re talking about. But when it comes to pro football, to use a boxing term, that’s when you put the six-ounce gloves on. That’s when you don’t want to fight with those 10-ounce or you don’t fight with those headgears.”

Given the demise of boxing — fueled in part by the reality that repeated blows to the head triggered real and serious health consequences for many fighters — Jones probably should have come up with a different sport as the basis for a comparison. But his point is that the pros get paid to embrace hazards that those who don’t get paid shouldn’t have to endure.

“Everybody is really being paid to go out and you’re paid a lot of money to go out and incur those type of situations that have more risk in them,” Jones said. “It’s real important that pro football distinguish itself as a very physical game relative to the game in college, relative to the game in high school and amateur. That’s very important. Now, where to find that balance, that’s one thing. But when we finish or when we get to a point in the future in time, you’ll see pro football where they put the six-ounce gloves on and the men are playing.”

So why is Jones advocating a more rough-and-tumble professional sport at a time when the league seems to be so determined to make the game as safe as it can be, in the obvious hopes of maintaining the supply of future pro players? Jones likely realizes that the time may be right for a new professional football league. Not a spring league that looks to complement the NFL or to resurrect a brand that appears to be a watered down version of what it once was, in that one year. The time may be right for a fall football league that competes with the NFL, by embracing old-school football, with old-school players and old-school rules and old-school violence that new-school players will gladly embrace in order to play the game and get paid for doing so.

All it takes is one billionaire who can’t get a seat at the NFL table to pounce on the opportunity that is hiding in plain sight. (Someone like, say, the current occupant of the Oval Office.) It’s an opportunity to be the six-ounce gloves league that the NFL currently doesn’t want to be. It’s an opportunity to capture players and fans who believe the NFL game has gone soft. It’s an opportunity to finally give the NFL the competitor it hasn’t experienced since the AFL.

And therein lies the irony. It was the AFL and its wide-open, high-flying, offense-heavy game that threatened the stodgy, stuffy, grind-it-out NFL. Now, it could be a throwback to rough-and-tumble, fist-in-face, mud-and-blood football that makes the NFL sweat. Jones likely realizes that someone out there may be thinking about setting up shop on the other side of the tracks because Jones knows that, if he currently didn’t own the most valuable franchise in the NFL, he’d see the value in creating a competitive league with hard-nosed competition that makes no apologies and pays no attention to the potential impact of the highest level of the sport on the lower levels of the game.