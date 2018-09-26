Jack Conklin could make 2018 debut Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans hope to have right tackle Jack Conklin back in the lineup Sunday against the Eagles. Conklin was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“You are trying to always play at full strength in this league, but that’s not always the case,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It would just be nice to have the guys back that you originally thought you’d have at some point and time. We knew Jack’s absence was going to be right around now, and so we had planned accordingly for it. Unfortunately some things came up, we had to make some adjustments. But he is doing well, and he feels good, and it will be good to have [him] back as soon as possible.

“We are shooting for Sunday. We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. It is important to get practice reps and be able to execute in practice and gain confidence on the practice field to be able to do it on Sunday. That’s what we are hoping for.”

Conklin tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the playoff loss to New England in January. He missed the first three games to start the season as he continued his rehab.

The Titans have had bad injury luck at the tackle position thus far. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan missed one game with a concussion. Backup Dennis Kelly, slated to start in Week Two, has not played or practiced since an illness hospitalized him before the Texans game.

Kevin Pamphile, who started the past two games, had surgery to repair a triceps he injured Sunday against the Jaguars.