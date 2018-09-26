Jamal Adams: Jets didn’t have a game plan for Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

The New York Jets went from being in total control of a game against Tyrod Taylor and the Cleveland Browns last Thursday night to losing that same game when Taylor was replaced by Baker Mayfield late in the first half due to injury.

Mayfield rallied the Browns from a 14-0 deficit to grab a 21-17 victory that snapped a losing streak that had extended back to Christmas Eve in 2016.

Jets safety Jamal Adams did not discuss the result after the game with reporters, only team partnered television. When he did discuss the game on WFAN on Tuesday, Adams said the Jets weren’t prepared to see a Browns team led by Mayfield.

“We had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod,” Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “When Baker came in, obviously we didn’t have a game plan for him. But hats off to him. He came in, he definitely played lights out. They gained momentum, and we just couldn’t grab it back.”

The Jets had completely stifled the Browns with Taylor under center. He’d passed for just 19 yards on 4 of 14 before leaving the game with a concussion late in the second quarter. Mayfield had more time to throw and did more with the chances he got in replacing Taylor. Mayfield went 17 of 23 for 201 yards and caught a two-point conversion as Carlos Hyde scored a pair of touchdowns to help rally Cleveland to victory.

Per Cimini, head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Taylor and Mayfield were running similar plays and the Jets didn’t need to make wholesale changes to what they were doing defensively. Adams’ comments would seem to at least push back against that notion somewhat.

Adams gave credit to Mayfield for the way he performed.

“They’re very similar guys in ways they can move in the pocket and throw the football. At the same time, we stuck to our game plan. Baker came in and he played phenomenal. Hats off to him,” he said.