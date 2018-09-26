Jameis Winston: I’m here to assist the best way I can

AP

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston met with the media for the first time since his three-game suspension came to an end after Monday night’s loss to the Steelers and said that he’s been excited to see how successful the team has been with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

The question of when/if Winston will reclaim that job came up in various ways during the press conference and said he wanted to enjoy being back with the team before delving into the future of the quarterback position. His answers consistently pointed to doing whatever is necessary to make sure the team remains successful and Winston said his “passion” for the team goes beyond whether he’s the one out there throwing passes.

“I’m here to assist the best way I possibly can … It’s about the team’s success,” Winston said. “I’m not a selfish player. We’re out here doing big things and we’ve got to continue doing that.”

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter cited competitive advantages Tuesday when he declined to name a starter for this weekend, but the likeliest scenario would seem to be Fitzpatrick continuing as starter through at least this weekend’s game against the Bears. There’s a bye in Week Five and time for the Bucs to revisit their plans for the rest of the schedule at that point.