Joe Haden miffed over 3 a.m. airport drug test following Buccaneers game

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden wasn’t as happy as he could have been returning to Pittsburgh the early morning hour on Tuesday after a road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Haden was one of a couple Steelers to get called for drug testing upon the team’s return to Pittsburgh. Those drug tests didn’t happen back at the team’s facility the next day after Haden and his teammates had a chance to get a night’s rest. They happened on location at the airport as soon as they stepped off the team plane.

Haden wasn’t happy about it.

Land in Pittsburgh 2 a Drug test!Seriously it’s 3 a.m. literally? Couldn’t wait til the morning? 😤 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 25, 2018

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Haden was told of the test as the team was leaving Tampa following Monday night’s 30-27 Steelers victory.

“Right when we left Tampa they were like, ‘Joe, when we land, you’ve got a drug test,'” he said.

“We did it right at the airport, right when we land. We go into basically where TSA would check us out. This dude is sitting there, we have a bathroom, and we do it just like the training room but we’re sitting in the damn lobby.”

The test was around 3 a.m. with Haden not getting home until 4:15 a.m.

“It was me, (kicker Chris) Boswell had one — it was like seven of us that had a drug test. I was like, ‘Dude, you can just tell me to come back in the morning.’ I don’t get it,” Haden said.