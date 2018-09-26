Joey Bosa expects to be out until at least Week Nine

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa won’t play anytime soon.

Bosa is making progress from his foot injury. But he’s still in a protective boot and continues to have a “little instability” in the tendon of his left foot.

He expects to remain sidelined until at least the Chargers’ Week Eight bye. The Chargers play the Seahawks on Nov. 4 in their Week Nine game.

“To anybody out there that is upset I’m not out there, trust me, I wish I was out there,” Bosa said, via Sam Fortier of The Athletic. “If you wanted me to be out for the season, then I can go play next week. But if you want me to actually play one snap this year, let me do [my rehab plan].”

Bosa began the season as the favorite for defensive player of the year, but he hasn’t practiced since the week before the season opener when he was limited on Sept. 4. Bosa said he aggravated the injury that week by putting “a lot of pressure” on himself to return.

Doctors have not ruled out surgery, but Bosa is hoping to avoid it.

“I was hard on myself because I felt like I could’ve prevented this,” Bosa said. “I’m past the grieving process now.”