Josh Allen hopes defenses start using a spy on him

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen showed both his arm and his legs to beat the Vikings. And that could force other teams to use a spy on Allen, to prevent him from running, diving, and/or leaping, again.

He hopes they do.

“I’m not sure what their coach is going to do,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday, “I don’t know if they’re going to tell them to come after me or have one guy sit back. All I know is that if there’s one guy sitting back, it’s better for our offensive line and protection, and it’s better for our guys getting open. We just have more time.”

Allen gets his second start in Lambeau Field on Sunday, and the Bills are behind him — including one of the best players on the team.

“I’m not big on rookies, but certain guys you can see it,” running back LeSean McCoy said regarding Allen. “You can tell he’s one of them. He’s smart, he has a dog in him. He wants to compete at a high level, he wants to win, he lays his body out on the line. I’m sure a lot of franchise quarterbacks wouldn’t do that, and it’s no secret that he’s our franchise guy. I love him. I love his talent, and he’s out there just playing. Everything is like a learning experience for him, but for the most part he’s just got the natural feel for the game. He’s a gamer, so I love that.”

If he keeps winning, plenty of others will love it, too.