Josh Allen hopes defenses start using a spy on him

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen showed both his arm and his legs to beat the Vikings. And that could force other teams to use a spy on Allen, to prevent him from running, diving, and/or leaping, again.

He hopes they do.

“I’m not sure what their coach is going to do,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday, “I don’t know if they’re going to tell them to come after me or have one guy sit back. All I know is that if there’s one guy sitting back, it’s better for our offensive line and protection, and it’s better for our guys getting open. We just have more time.”

Allen gets his second start in Lambeau Field on Sunday, and the Bills are behind him — including one of the best players on the team.

“I’m not big on rookies, but certain guys you can see it,” running back LeSean McCoy said regarding Allen. “You can tell he’s one of them. He’s smart, he has a dog in him. He wants to compete at a high level, he wants to win, he lays his body out on the line. I’m sure a lot of franchise quarterbacks wouldn’t do that, and it’s no secret that he’s our franchise guy. I love him. I love his talent, and he’s out there just playing. Everything is like a learning experience for him, but for the most part he’s just got the natural feel for the game. He’s a gamer, so I love that.”

If he keeps winning, plenty of others will love it, too.

  1. Josh Allen is built like a Mack Truck, with a cannon for an arm and the ability to run like a tight end.
    Big things coming…

  2. I think Allen took advantage of a team in psychological disarray last week, if he does it again in Lambeau then maybe it will be time to pay attention. For now, perhaps it’s better for him to say less and do more.

  3. As long as he can stop taking the big hits he will be fine, I’ve seen him take a bunch of good shots in the preseason and the regular season, and while they all couldn’t have been avoided, some can, so he needs to protect himself more when running, scrambling in the pocket, and by getting rid of the ball when he is standing in the pocket. He showed some accuracy and touch last week, if he can keep developing his decision making and game awareness he can be something special. They always said Josh Allen has the biggest upside in the draft, hopefully he can reach his full potential and finally help the Bills win a super bowl in the next couple years.

  4. Big if! Just like Peyton started out or Troy Aikman in Dallas. It’ll come, not this year or maybe next, but it’ll happen unless the Bills screw it up.

