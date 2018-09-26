Josh Rosen: I’ve prepped every week like a starter, so nothing’s changed

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t feel Josh Rosen was ready to start at quarterback when the regular season began, but two-plus games with Sam Bradford were enough for them to change course.

Head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Rosen, who replaced Bradford in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Bears, will start against the Seahawks on Sunday. Rosen said Wednesday that the opportunity to start is “awesome” and that he won’t be changing anything about his approach due to the change in circumstances.

“I’ve prepared the same every single week up to this point as if I was the starter,” Rosen said, via AZCentral.com. “Anything can happen and something has happened, so it doesn’t change my preparation at all. I’m always balls to the wall all the time.”

Wilks said he’s “very excited” to see Rosen play this week and that excitement level should rise even higher if the rookie a get him his first win as an NFL head coach.