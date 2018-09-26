Justin Tucker takes AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Justin Tucker has been one of the league’s best kickers since joining the Ravens in 2012 and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Tucker made a pair of 52-yard field goals and all three extra points he tried in last Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Broncos to earn recognition as the AFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the eighth time that Tucker has been awarded the weekly prize.

Tucker is 5-of-6 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points so far this season. That’s allowed him to remain the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage and he is tied for the all-time lead in extra point percentage as he’s never missed in 215 career attempts.