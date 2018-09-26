Keenan Allen misses practice with knee injury

Getty Images

The Chargers have had as much bad luck with injuries as any team in the league. Cornerback Jason Verrett is on injured reserve, tight end Hunter Henry on PUP and defensive end Joey Bosa said Wednesday he will not play until at least Week Nine.

On their injury report Wednesday, the Chargers added the name of receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen did not practice because of a knee injury.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday he thought Allen was fine physically, so Allen’s absence could be precautionary.

Receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) had a limited practice.