Koetter won’t be able to keep QB call quiet today

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter may have been able to keep the media (and, in turn, the Bears) from knowing the team’s starting quarterback on Tuesday, when Koetter refused to announce the decision during a press conference. However, he won’t be able to keep the cat in the bag on Wednesday.

That’s when the Buccaneers will have their first practice in advance of Sunday’s game at Chicago, and that’s when someone will take the reps with the starting offense. And that’s when someone who witnesses someone taking the reps with the starting offense will say something to someone else, and so on, until a reporter covering the team finds out who it will be.

It’s that simple. And Koetter surely realizes that. But his silence on Tuesday gave the Bears one less day to know who they will be facing on Sunday, even if they likely realize that they’ll be facing Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The real question is whether, after Tampa’s Week Five bye, it will still be Fitzpatrick. Much of that depends on whether Fitzpatrick better protects the football, and whether the Bucs can keep winning. It’s clear that Koetter is concerned about the three first-half interceptions Fitzpatrick threw, on a night when he was pressured 40 percent of the time.

“We can’t turn the ball over, no matter if they pressure us 40 percent [of the time] or 400 percent,” Koetter said Tuesday. “We can’t turn the ball over.”

So when will he turn the job over to Winston? Some will say that choosing between Fitzpatrick and Winston is the so-called “good problem to have.” But making the right decision at the right time about the right one to put on the field remains a problem, which is why the only good problem to have is no problem at all.