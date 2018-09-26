LeSean McCoy: I’m playing this week

Getty Images

The Bills won in Minnesota last weekend without the help of running back LeSean McCoy, but McCoy says they won’t have to follow the same formula against the Packers in Green Bay this weekend.

McCoy injured his ribs in Buffalo’s Week Two loss to the Chargers and sat out against the Vikings after making the trip with the team. On Wednesday, he told reporters that he’ll be back in the lineup this week.

“I’m playing this week,” McCoy said. “There’s still some pain but I felt good today. I’m ready to go out and get this thing going again.”

McCoy ran 16 times for 61 yards in the first two weeks before getting hurt. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy combined to run 28 times for 89 yards in his absence last Sunday.