Marcus Mariota to start for Titans vs. Eagles on Sunday

Marcus Mariota is back.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced today that Mariota will start for Tennessee on Sunday against Philadelphia. Last week Mariota was suffering with an elbow injury and didn’t start, although he did enter the game after starter Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion. This week, Gabbert may be out and the newly signed Austin Davis may be No. 2 behind Mariota.

“Blaine’s still in the protocol, we’re getting Austin ready to back up and Marcus will be the starter. We’re getting excited about that because he’s getting better,” Vrabel said.

Neither Mariota nor Gabbert has played well this season: Gabbert has a passer rating of 68.9, while Mariota has a passer rating of 53.9. The Titans will need better than that from the quarterback position if they’re going to beat the Eagles.