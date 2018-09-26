Marvin Lewis: A.J. Green will be ready to go

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green left last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers with a groin injury and said after the game that he “should be fine” in time to face the Falcons in Week Four.

The Bengals started their practice week on Wednesday and Green was on the field in pads at the start of practice and went through stretching with his teammates before heading to the rehab field to work on the side. Before the session got underway, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expressed certainty about having the wideout on the field.

“Well, he’ll be ready to go,” Lewis said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s his first opportunity to play in the state of Georgia in awhile.”

Green played his college ball at the University of Georgia before going fourth overall in the 2011 draft. Falcons wideout Julio Jones went sixth that year and, assuming Lewis’ assertion holds up, Sunday’s game will be the first time they play in the same game at the NFL level as Green did not play in a 2014 game between the teams.