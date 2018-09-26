Matt Breida limited in practice

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t sound optimistic about running back Matt Breida practicing Wednesday. But Breida had a limited practice, offering optimism about his availability for Sunday’s game.

“Doing all right,” Breida said before practice, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Breida, who is tied with Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott for the league rushing lead, hyperextended his right knee in the first half against Kansas City. He returned after halftime to finish with 90 yards.

Breida has only 32 carries this season. Nine have gone for 10 yards or more, with six of those over 20 yards.

With Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve, the 49ers likely lean on Breida more.

The 49ers also listed Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) as limited in practice.