Matt Milano named AFC defensive player of the week

There wasn’t a more surprising result in Week Three than the one in the game between the Bills and Vikings.

The Vikings were at home against a team that looked as bad as any in the league over the first two weeks of the season, but the Bills were up 17-0 in the blink of an eye and cruised to a 27-6 win that didn’t feel as close as that score might indicate. One of the biggest reasons for Buffalo’s wins was their 3-0 edge in turnovers and linebacker Matt Milano had a hand in two of them.

He recovered a fumble after Jerry Hughes sacked Kirk Cousins in the first quarter to set up a Josh Allen touchdown pass and he intercepted Cousins early in the third quarter to squash a drive that started in Buffalo territory. Milano added his first NFL sack and four other tackles over the course of the afternoon.

All of that led the NFL to name him the AFC defensive player of the week and he’ll try to keep up the good work in Green Bay this weekend.