Matt Nagy on offense: It takes time, we will get this

The Bears hired Matt Nagy as their new head coach this offseason in hopes of winning more games and putting together an offense that’s more dynamic than the one they had with John Fox at the helm.

Three weeks is a very small sample size, but they’ve fared better on the former than the latter. The Bears are 2-1 with the Buccaneers coming to Chicago this Sunday, but the offense has yet to spark.

The running game ranks around the middle of the pack, but the passing game has been slower to come together. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is 72-of-104 for 534 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, which isn’t a level of performance that shows a big improvement over his rookie season.

On Tuesday, Nagy said he’s happy with where Trubisky is at this point and preached patience with the quarterback and the offense in general.

“I’m very eager, but he’s probably more eager than me because I understand that it’s a process and he sometimes doesn’t,” Nagy said, via the team’s website. “He’s just very focused and driven to be absolutely perfect. As we go through this as an offensive staff, I’m telling you, we’re taking our time here to figure it out. I know people don’t understand this. It takes time, and we will get this. These guys are putting in a lot of valuable time and energy trying to learn this thing, and we are as a staff. When we figure out and we get it, it’ll be fun.”

Nagy sees particular room for improvement in the red zone, where they scored one touchdown in three trips against the Cardinals, and the team will have a bye week after facing Tampa to continue working toward a unit that’s clicking on all cylinders.