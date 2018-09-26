Mike Tomlin: I’m not talking about Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s done talking about Le'Veon Bell.

When a reporter asked Tomlin at his Tuesday press conference about Bell, the unsigned franchise running back who has missed the first three games and given no indication that he’ll show up to work any time soon, Tomlin shut the question down.

“I’m not talking Le’Veon. I’m just not. There’s nothing new to add,” Tomlin said.

Bell would be making $855,000 a week if he had signed his franchise tag, so by declining to sign Bell has walked away from $2.565 million so far. He’s not expected to show up this week, which will run the total to $3.42 million.

There’s been talk that the Steelers might trade Bell in an effort to get something back from a player who seems determined to leave in free agency. But Tomlin isn’t talking about that until it happens.