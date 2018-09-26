Mike Zimmer not happy with short-week trip to L.A.

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer probably would use a slightly stronger term than “poopfest” when talking about Thursday Night Football. Possibly a word ending in “-show.”

Zimmer doesn’t like the fact that his team has to travel from Minnesota to Los Angeles for a short-week game against the Rams. He said Wednesday that it’s “too far to go for a game during a short week.”

The Vikings traveled on Tuesday, in order to better acclimate to L.A. before the Thursday game.

“It is what it is,’’ Zimmer said. “We go out and play the schedule however they do it. I know the statistics about going to the West Coast on a short week and all of that. Part of the reason we are going out [Tuesday], we did a study on preparing for a game on a short week, all of those things.”

Zimmer added that, in his five seasons with the Vikings, they’ve never had a short-week home game. (In 2016, a Thursday night game at home against the Cowboys came a week after a short-week Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit.) Making the travel burden on the Vikings more conspicuous is the fact that the Rams played at home on Sunday before playing at home again on Thursday.

In situations like this, where one team has to cross a pair of time zones for a short-week game, the home team should start the week by traveling home through a pair of time zones. This would at least balance out the infringement on the total preparation time, forcing both teams to include the hassle of travel within the scant hours they have to prepare for the game.

32 responses to “Mike Zimmer not happy with short-week trip to L.A.

  1. When I was 20 I didn’t think playing a game on Sunday and turning around and playing on a Thursday would be that bad…at 30 I think it’s completly insane these guys are expected to be ready to go tomorrow night. That is not enough recovery time. It’s craziness. I would prefer the week 1 Monday night double header every week. Or slip in an early Sunday evening game on the east coast and a later one on the west coast. The double header would make way more sense.

  5. I am sure the beatdown they received from the Bills at home had no impact on his perception. Can’t wait for Mack to strip sack Cousins when the time comes.

  6. No excuses. These Thursday night games are usually awful, I’d much rather see a Friday or Saturday night NFL game. Good teams find a way to win.

    Vikings better win this game because they certainly weren’t preparing for the game against the Bills.

  10. scoops1 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Its 1 Time zone!!!! GET OVER IT

    its not like the Jets flying to Denver for a Thursday Night game years ago

    Central to Pacific = 2 time zones.
    Eastern to Mountain = 2 time zones.

  13. Eh, this isn’t good and should be avoided, but if you want bad, this year the Jets had to play 3 games in 11 days, and last year the Cowboys had to play an opponent coming off of TNF (so, extra rest) while they themselves were coming off of MNF (so, short rest). Apparently the NFL is factoring this kind of stuff in now, but it can never be perfect.

  14. He’s not stating something that other players and coaches haven’t said already. I think they should at least move to Friday instead of Thursday for those games.

  16. I don’t like the idea of Thursday games. At the best it leaves no recuperation or preparation time. I can empathize with their predicament, but grousing about it won’t help. The Rams are going to kick the snot out of them no matter what.

  17. I don’t think anyone disputes that playing a game 4 days after the last one is not enough time to recover. With that being said Zimmer acts like they’re flying across the world. I think someone is there still a little bit salty from the Buffalo game.

  18. If the NFL feels it must have games on days other than Sundays (and MNF), it seems like Tuesday would be a better choice than Thursday. I understand not playing on Saturday due to college ball but why not Tuesday nights instead of Thursday nights? At least on Tuesday, the worst case scenario would make for a five day week instead of only four.

    A team could play on Monday night, then play on Tuesday of the next week (8 day week), then play on Sunday (5 day week). That seems a lot more tolerable than the current four day week followed by a ten day week.

  19. Oh puh-leeze, you’re already halfway there compared to flying from the East Coast. Must be brutal in that chartered jet to LA, such hardship

  20. You are travelling back timezones, you are gaining two hours.

    This isn’t a team on the left coast travelling to the east coast to play a morning game (1PM kickoff is 10AM on the left coast) where you have to start getting ready for a game at 6AM your local time where the other team is sleeping a couple more hours.

    Things are tough all over.

  21. How would Mike Zimmer feel if he played 7 home games and 9 road games every year? Because that’s what the Rams do. Last few years the Rams have had “home” games in London, 5400 miles away, and this year the Rams play KC at “home”… in Mexico.

  22. scoops1 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Its 1 Time zone!!!! GET OVER IT

    its not like the Jets flying to Denver for a Thursday Night game years ago

    //////////

    Dude you need to learn where the times zones are and how to count! smdh

  25. tecmobowl34 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Already making excuses for a blowout in consecutive games LOL

    ————

    When no team in 12 years, including all the other teams, not just the Vikings haven’t won when on Thursday night football when being a visiting team traveling two time zones…..It’s not really an excuse when it’s happening to other teams in the same predicament.

    An excuse is when something tough comes up….and you lose….when others are winning in the same situation.

  26. I like Thursday night games. The scheduling could have been more fair but No Excuses. So many dummies that post, it is TWO time zones and anyone with any sense could figure that out. Zimmer needs to do a better job coaching or find another job. No Excuses. Go Vikings!

  27. scoops1 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Its 1 Time zone!!!! GET OVER IT

    its not like the Jets flying to Denver for a Thursday Night game years ago

    —————————————————————–
    You may want to get a map, because it’s exactly like that, both teams are traveling 2 time zones

    Can we all agree Thursday night football is an inferior product? Games are rarely interesting to watch and throw in about a 1/2 dozen roughing the passer calls and no one will be watching.

  28. computojon says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    How would Mike Zimmer feel if he played 7 home games and 9 road games every year? Because that’s what the Rams do. Last few years the Rams have had “home” games in London, 5400 miles away, and this year the Rams play KC at “home”… in Mexico.

    ————————————————-

    That’s because they moved to a place that doesn’t have a great home stadium, Vikings used to that prior to the bank being built. Once the new stadium is built and they can maximize revenue they won’t have to take the long trips to try to generate interest and $

  29. I am thinking the Vikings were expecting a Bills pushover team and were early prepping for the Rams. Sorry but this years hard schedule and Minnesota’s awful Offensive line is going to be grape flavored feast for teams. They just might not hit .500. I don’t think they can win any 4 game with Bears or Lions, or the Eagle, Saints. this year. They have only 1 or 2 games in 15 years against the jets losing their Offensive line coach didn’t help matters. Barr is playing like he is lost, the Defense is leaving receivers uncovered, confusion, turnovers and Penalties, have killed them.

  30. This is a clear and unfair disadvantage, expecting this Viking team to play on a Thursday night on just 3 days rest.
    I mean it’s nothing like what the NFL are putting the Rams through…….Oh wait.

  32. there is no reason the Thursday games cannot be after a Bye week, sure the first few weeks and later part of the year maybe not, but just play those at the end of the season on Saturday nights etc

