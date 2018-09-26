NFL still hasn’t decided what to do with Mychal Kendricks

Getty Images

As linebacker Mychal Kendricks prepares to play his third game with the Seahawks, the NFL still hasn’t issued any discipline against him under the Personal Conduct Policy.

It’s unclear when a decision will be made, or what the punishment will be. Whatever the league decides, Kendricks will have appeal rights, which necessarily will delay a final decision by multiple weeks.

Kendricks has pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. He’s due to be sentenced in January.

The NFL can’t place Kendricks on the Commissioner Exempt list, because Kendricks did not commit a crime of violence. So the league has no choice but to let him play until a decision is made and an appeal is resolved.