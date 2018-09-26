No practice for JuJu Smith-Schuster Wednesday

Getty Images

The Steelers kicked off their practice week for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens without one of their starting wide receivers on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday due to an abdomen injury. Smith-Schuster played over 83 percent of the offensive snaps in Monday night’s win over the Buccaneers and there was no word of an issue after the game.

It’s possible that it’s just a precaution or a rest day, although the Steelers did list both Ben Roethlisberger and Ramon Foster as out of practice due to a coach’s decision. Smith-Schuster has 27 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert and right guard David DeCastro, who both sat out Monday night, were full participants on Wednesday.