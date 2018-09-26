Pat Shurmur: Hard to figure out how to hit a quarterback “Anatomically”

Getty Images

Add Giants coach Pat Shurmur to the growing list of critics of the current version of the NFL’s roughing the passer rules.

During an appearance on WFAN yesterday, Shurmur said defensive players are running out of ways to hit quarterbacks, given some of the things that have been called lately.

“It’s almost like you can’t hit ’em with your head, you’re allowed to wrap ’em up but you can’t scoop ’em, and you can’t put your body weight on them,” Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Anatomically, this is getting difficult, right?”

Shurmur illustrated the obvious problem for defenders when they have to go through such a “checklist” of items making a tackle. While they haven’t had any big egregious calls (those are reserved for Clay Matthews), Shurmur said he’s spent time working with defenders on being in compliance with the new rules.

“I think what’s important is as you hit a quarterback there are elements to it now,” he said. “Plays are called the way they’re called and they go back to the league office and the plays are defended as good calls or bad calls and we get language to help clarify how it should be taught. That’s sort of the process I’m seeing here. . . .

“What needs to happen is you have to have your head to the side, you have to wrap him up, and you almost have to roll him down. But not too hard, I guess, either.”

The league’s competition committee, perhaps realizing the ridiculous extreme their well-intentioned rule has been taken to, is talking next week with an eye toward gently moving the application of the rules back toward common sense.