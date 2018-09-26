Patriots sign John Simon, Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

The Patriots confirmed that they have placed linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley and running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve Wednesday and they also announced the players that will fill their roster spots.

They’ve signed defensive end John Simon and running back Kenjon Barner.

Simon worked out for the team on Tuesday and had made the rounds since being released by the Colts at the end of the summer. Simon had 43 tackles, three sacks and an interception in Indianapolis last season and spent the previous three seasons with the Texans.

Barner spent a little over a week with the Patriots earlier this month, but did not appear in any games. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Panthers after playing 36 games for the Eagles from 2015-2017.