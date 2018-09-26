Patriots work out Jeremy Kerley

Getty Images

The Patriots continue to investigate their options at receiver.

They are working out veteran free agent Jeremy Kerley, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bills cut Kerley on Sept. 15 after only one game. He played 44 offensive snaps and three on special teams in the season opener, returning two punts for 10 yards and catching two passes for 7 yards.

Kerley, 29, played six seasons with the Jets and one with the 49ers. He also has spent time with the Lions.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, he has 270 career receptions for 3,116 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has returned 173 punts for 1,503 yards with one touchdown and five kicks for 78 yards.

The Patriots traded for Josh Gordon last week, adding him to a receiving corps that includes Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater. But Gordon remains slowed by a hamstring injury. He did not play Sunday.

The Patriots do get Julian Edelman back from a suspension next week.