Payton’s comments hint at the non-change change to the roughing-the-passer rule

Last month, the NFL announced in the aftermath of a Competition Committee conference call that the new rule against lowering the helmet and initiating contact with an opponent would not be changed. Then, in the next breath, the NFL announced that the rule would be changed to exempt inadvertent or unintended helmet contact, a non-change change that triggering a dramatic reduction in the number of helmet violations.

A similar outcome is likely looming for the roughing the passer rule.

Wednesday’s comments from Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, that the new point of emphasis was aimed at “avoiding the player ‘intentionally’ placing all the weight [of a defensive player] on the quarterback” suggest that the point of emphasis, as revised without being revised, will exempt unintentional placement of all or most of the defensive player’s body weight on the quarterback.

Indeed, the point of emphasis itself indicated that intent is irrelevant.

“The Committee reviewed hits on quarterbacks inside and outside the pocket,” the NFL said in an article explaining the new rules and points of emphasis for 2018. “In some instances, the defender used all or part of his body weight to land on the quarterback immediately after the ball was thrown. These actions put the quarterback at risk for injury. The Officiating Department will emphasize that the defender is responsible for avoiding landing on the quarterback when taking him to the ground.”

So intent doesn’t matter. Unless it does. And the path to a non-change change to the rule will consist of applying the same “inadvertent or unintended” language that was added to the rule regarding lowering the helmet.