Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas’ unhappiness: “We’re way beyond all that stuff”

Getty Images

The ugliness in Seattle between the Seahawks and safety Earl Thomas is over. According to coach Pete Carroll.

“We’re way beyond all that stuff,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve been working through stuff. We’re going, we’re ready. It’s not even a concern of mine right now. I guess that’s what you’re asking. No, I’m not concerned about it. I think when we’re in a good place. We’ve talked through with the things we needed to talk through and we’re moving.”

So what did Thomas say to Carroll to make him think that Thomas agrees with this assessment?

“[W]e have a long-time relationship and we have a good understanding and we can communicate really well,” Thomas said. “Banking on that, we have gotten to the point where I think we’re moving forward in a really positive way. I’m trying to say as little about it as possible. Let’s move on.”

Carroll gave Thomas Wednesday off, but Carroll expects Thomas to practice on Thursday. And Carroll expects Thomas to keep performing at a high level on Sundays.

“Let me say this, I’m really confident that Earl is ready to play really good football and he has done nothing but that,” Carroll said. “We’ve worked together for a long time and we’ve worked through things and we’ve talked our way through where we are right now. I think the process is going to go really good. He feels great coming out of that game [against Dallas]. We’ll do what we do during the weekend in preparation. I’m hoping he can keep rolling. He’s on fire right now and we want to keep it going.”

It will be interesting to see whether Thomas agrees with Carroll’s assessment of the situation. Thomas has said he feels unappreciated, and he wants new contract or a trade to a team that will give him one.