Raiders place Mike Nugent on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders placed kicker Mike Nugent on injured reserve Wednesday and made the signing of kicker Matt McCrane official, the team announced.

Nugent injured his hip in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. He made all six field-goal attempts and was 4-for-5 on PATs for Oakland this season.

McCrane, who made 86.4 percent of his field goals at Kansas State, has never kicked in the regular-season game. He went 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts, including 53 and 54-yarders, and 3-for-3 on extra points during the preseason with the Cardinals.

The Raiders worked out five kickers Tuesday and decided on McCrane.

That means all three Raiders specialists are rookies, with five combined NFL regular-season appearances.