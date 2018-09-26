Rams place Aqib Talib on injured reserve

AP

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will have surgery on his injured ankle on Thursday and head coach Sean McVay said the team would have an idea about his recovery timeline after the operation.

It will be at least eight weeks before he’s back in the lineup, however. The team announced on Wednesday that Talib has been placed on injured reserve.

Talib will be eligible to be designated as one of the team’s two players to return from IR in six weeks and he can be activated two weeks after that. McVay said the team hopes he will be able to return down the line.

Cornerback Dominique Hatfield has been promoted from the practice squad. Hatfield played in 11 games for the Rams last season and was credited with five tackles. Hatfield could figure into their plans against the Vikings on Thursday night should Marcus Peters miss the game with the calf strain he suffered against the Chargers last Sunday.