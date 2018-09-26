Report: Chris Conte played with a torn PCL

AP

Buccaneers safety Chris Conte tried to play through injury on Monday night. As his reward, Conte had Steelers tight end Vance McDonald run over him.

According to ESPN, Conte was playing with a torn PCL in his knee. The injury happened in Week Two, against the Eagles.

Conte practiced in a limited basis on Thursday and Friday. He fully participated in practice on Saturday.

Now on IR, he possibly could return later in the season. The Buccaneers filled his roster spot by adding safety Andrew Adams.

Meanwhile, any team in the NFC South that would like to win the division may want to consider adding Eric Reid, whether the Bucs, Panthers, or Falcons do it out of need — or whether the Saints do it to keep him away from the Bucs, Panthers, or Falcons.