Patriots to place Rex Burkhead, Ja’Whuan Bentley on IR

The Patriots will place running back Rex Burkhead and rookie linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley on injured reserve, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Burkhead has had a rough season, with two injuries in three games. A concussion in the season opener against Houston knocked him out of the game as he played 38 of 75 snaps.

He returned in Week Two but played only 14 of 74 snaps against the Jaguars.

Then, last week, he played seven snaps before a neck injury apparently has landed him on IR. Burkhead’s departure Sunday against the Lions left New England with only Sony Michel and James White in the backfield.

Burkhead had two carries for 26 yards against the Lions and in three games had 24 carries for 86 yards and three receptions for 31 yards.

Ja’Whuan Bentley played 138 defensive snaps and 46 on special teams in three games. His injury is unknown. The fifth-round pick made 13 tackles, an interception and defensed a pass.

Bentley becomes the sixth of the team’s nine draft picks to land on injured reserve. Only Sony Michel, Keion Crossen and practice squad player Danny Etling remain healthy.

UPDATE 12:24 P.M. ET: The Patriots have announced the moves.