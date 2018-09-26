Rishard Matthews asks for his release

Getty Images

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews has left the team, asking for his release.

Matthews hinted at that on Instagram on Wednesday night, posting a picture of his family and writing, “When Daddy’s home for good. That is unless someone calls him to get off the couch.”

He confirmed to A to Z Sports Nashville that he indeed wants to move on, and the Titans will comply. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the day that Matthews was excused from practice for personal reasons.

“Everything is good,” he told the station in a text message. “Just wasn’t happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on.”

Last month, Matthews signed a one-year extension through 2019. The team option has a base salary of $7.75 million for next season. The deal gave him a chance to boost his $5 million base salary this year by $1.375 million through roster bonuses and incentives.

Matthews, though, has only three catches for 11 yards this season.

“I’ve been the leading receiver for two years,” Matthews told A to Z Sports Nashville. “Then all of a sudden I’m barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets.”

His 95 snaps — 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps — rank third among the team’s five wideouts who have played. Matthews’ six targets are tied for fifth on the team among all receivers.

Matthews joined the Titans in 2016 and made 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons with the team. But he missed the offseason with an Achilles injury and then tore a meniscus early in training camp, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. The Titans listed the injuries as undisclosed.

The Titans still have Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe as their top three wideouts, with Darius Jennings and Nick Williams also on the roster.