Rob Gronkowski: My brother doesn’t speak for me

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has seen heavy coverage from opposing defenses this season and other Patriots haven’t been able to step up to make plays while attention is focused his way.

That led Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to say the team needs to do better and it led his brother Chris to say that he can tell Gronk is “super frustrated” by the situation. Chris Gronkowski also said his brother was frustrated this offseason because he “wanted to be paid as one of the top tight ends for once.”

Rob Gronkowski responded on Wednesday and said he hasn’t spoken to his brother “at all” and opined that he was trying to generate publicity for a shaker cup business that he recently started.

“I guess ‘buy his ice shaker’ was what he was trying to get to, and then he got caught up in all that nonsense,” Gronkowski said, via NESN.com. “But he doesn’t speak for myself, and he knows he doesn’t. He probably got caught up a little bit. But just got to move on. Buy his ice shaker, I guess. That’s all.”

If promotion for the business was the idea, Gronkowski did his brother a solid with Wednesday’s response.