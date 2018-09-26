Sam Shields getting chance to show “I can still do it”

Getty Images

The Rams will definitely be playing without Aqib Talib on Thursday night against the Vikings and there’s a good chance that they are going to be without Marcus Peters as well.

Missing both starting cornerbacks is a tough draw for any team, but the Rams feel confident in their ability to handle the situation. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said Tuesday that the team will be fine and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said the team “can call the same calls” with Troy Hill and Sam Shields in the game.

For Shields, a start on Thursday would be his first since Week One of the 2016 season with the Packers. Concussions kept Shields out for the rest of that year and all of the 2017 season and he said on Tuesday that he’s confident about his ability to do the job.

“A lot of people still like want to know, ‘Is he all right?’ Things like that,” Shields said, via the Los Angeles Times. “For me, it’s just kind of show people I still got it. I can still do it.”

Opposing offenses will likely put that to the test and a passing grade should leave the Rams defense in fine shape despite their missing pieces.