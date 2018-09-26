Texans safety Andre Hal’s lymphoma in remission

Getty Images

The Texans might be 0-3, but they’re all smiles today.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced that safety Andre Hal‘s Hodgkin’s lymphoma was in remission.

“Lot bigger day than football, very special day,” O’Brien said. “Andre Hal has been an unbelievable guy. Dre never wavered in his belief he would beat it, and he has. We’ll take it day by day.”

Hal was diagnosed in the spring, after complaining of blurry vision, and team doctors worked together with doctors at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to treat him.

He hasn’t been cleared to return to football activities, but has been working out at the team facility.

“I had my faith in God,” Hal said. “I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away.”

At this point, a return to football would be a bonus, as Hal got the best news possible Wednesday.