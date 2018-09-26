Todd Bowles takes issue with report that he’s taking defensive playcalling duties

Getty Images

A recent report indicated that Jets coach Todd Bowles is reclaiming some of the play calling duties from defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. Bowles on Wednesday was asked about it by reporters.

“One-hundred percent false, completely a lie,” Bowles said. “If somebody said it, it didn’t come out of my mouth. I have no idea where it came from. I’ve got nothing else to speak on it. I haven’t done any of it, and I don’t know where it came from. It didn’t happen. It hasn’t happened. I’m pretty much a straight shooter, if I’ve got something to say I will probably say it. It will come out of my mouth. It never came out of my mouth, and it never happened. End of discussion, it never happened. It’s not going to happen. If I want to take the play calling or call something for the offense, I have that prerogative to do as a head coach. I never did any of that.”

Bowles also was asked whether Rodgers will continue to call plays.

“He’s doing what he’s been doing,” Bowles said.

Regardless of whether Rodgers is or isn’t doing what he’s been doing, the Jets need to start winning (and playing better defense) or these questions will continue.