Tyrod Taylor has back injury, too

A hit last Thursday night against the Jets resulted in the placement of Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol. The now-former Browns starter also has another ailment.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns disclosed that Taylor didn’t practice due to both a concussion and a back injury.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah returned to practice after missing two games with an ankle injury, participating on a limited basis. Receiver Jarvis Landry, who was questionable for last Thursday’s game with a knee injury, does not appear anywhere on the Wednesday report.