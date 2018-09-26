Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The playoff odds at Football Outsiders give the Dolphins a 67.5 percent chance of winning the AFC East, and give the Patriots just a 21.6 percent chance of winning the AFC East.

The Patriots are one of five teams that still haven’t scored a rushing touchdown this season.

The Bills’ defense is one of just five in the NFL that hasn’t allowed a 40-yard completion.

Jets RBs Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are each averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Browns QB Tyrod Taylor has completed 48.8 percent of his passes, while Baker Mayfield has completed 73.9 percent of his passes.

The Ravens lead the league in total defense, averaging just 273 yards a game.

The Bengals’ defense is the worst in the league at stopping first downs, with a 52 percent conversion rate.

Steelers TE Jesse James is the top tight end in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Jaguars have two players who have rushed for more than 100 yards this season, but Leonard Fournette is not one of them.

Colts QB Andrew Luck is leading the league in one statistical category: He has gained 88 yards on pass interference penalties, the most in the NFL.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s passer rating, yards per pass, completion percentage and yards per carry have all declined this year.

Titans QB Blaine Gabbert has a lousy 68.9 passer rating, but Marcus Mariota‘s passer rating of 53.9 is even worse.

Broncos QB Case Keenum, who threw only seven interceptions in 481 passes last year, has five interceptions in 108 passes this year.

The Chiefs have the NFL’s best offense, best special teams and worst defense according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

The Chargers are the only team in the NFL whose opponents haven’t gone for it on fourth down yet this season.

The Raiders’ defense is allowing 6.9 yards per play, tied for worst in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed just three completions of 20 yards or more, best in the NFL.

The Eagles lead the league in rushing defense, allowing just 61.7 yards a game.

Washington is running the ball more than any other team, with 99 carries this season.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley‘s 68-yard touchdown is the longest run in the NFL this season, but he’s averaging just 3.29 yards per carry on his other 45 runs.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw an interception this season.

The Bears have an NFL-high 14 sacks.

The Lions lead the league in passing defense, allowing just 152 yards a game.

The Vikings have gained just seven rushing first downs this season, fewest in the NFL.

The Falcons’ defense is allowing first downs on 33.3 percent of rushing plays, worst in the NFL.

The Panthers lead the league in rushing offense, averaging 166 yards a game.

Saints QB Drew Brees has been the most productive passer in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson is the top receiver in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

The Cardinals are averaging an NFL-worst 58.3 rushing yards per game.

The Rams have an NFL-high 28 rushing first downs.

49ers RB Matt Breida is the top runner in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

Seahawks first-round RB Rashaad Penny is averaging just 2.2 yards per carry.