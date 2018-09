AP

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah appeared to be on the right path, after practicing last week on a limited basis.

That no longer appears to be the case.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ansah wasn’t at Lions practice Wednesday.

He suffered a shoulder injury in the opener, but was listed as questionable for last week’s game. He didn’t play either of the last two weeks.

His absence is a significant blow, as he’s playing under the franchise tag and making over $1 million a week.