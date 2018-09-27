49ers had an offer on the table for Eric Reid this week

Getty Images

The 49ers have made it clear Colin Kaepernick wasn’t in their plans, but they were apparently willing to consider Eric Reid.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, Reid’s former team made a run at him this week, and was offering a one-year deal for him to come back.

Reid signed a one-year deal with the Panthers Thursday instead, where he has a chance to join a playoff-level team that still has a quarterback.

Reid spent the past five years with the 49ers, so they obviously knew him well, and the fact they waited as long they did speaks to non-football issues and the league-wide reluctance as much as anything else.

He had expressed interest in staying with them this spring at his 2017 salary of $5.676 million, but that deal never came together, as the safety market was flat for all of them, even the ones who hadn’t made themselves stand out by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.