49ers had an offer on the table for Eric Reid this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 27, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers have made it clear Colin Kaepernick wasn’t in their plans, but they were apparently willing to consider Eric Reid.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, Reid’s former team made a run at him this week, and was offering a one-year deal for him to come back.

Reid signed a one-year deal with the Panthers Thursday instead, where he has a chance to join a playoff-level team that still has a quarterback.

Reid spent the past five years with the 49ers, so they obviously knew him well, and the fact they waited as long they did speaks to non-football issues and the league-wide reluctance as much as anything else.

He had expressed interest in staying with them this spring at his 2017 salary of $5.676 million, but that deal never came together, as the safety market was flat for all of them, even the ones who hadn’t made themselves stand out by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

6 responses to “49ers had an offer on the table for Eric Reid this week

  1. So why not Kapernick, get him back in the league, and everyone that hates him can celebrate when he stinks it up. But he is only 30 years old has a wicked strong arm and hasn’t been taking NFL hits for 2 years, it would really suck if he like played well and like helped his team.

  2. You’re forgetting little details. Eric Reid wanted starter money, and over valued his position. Second, he was going to be a backup and didn’t want to be a backup. Third, they used him as hybrid linebacker because he lost his job week 2 of last year, meaning he wasn’t as good as he thought he was. Fourth, it was statistically a down year for Reid, who kept getting worse, reference back to him losing his job week 2. So if you think you’re getting an all star safety, you’re not. He hits hard, but loses sight of coverages and gets burned all the time.

  3. “the fact they waited as long they did speaks to non-football issues and the league-wide reluctance as much as anything else.“

    Nice biased reporting. Their starting safety is injured.

    Journalism 2018: massaging facts to fit your narrative

  4. Over/Under on the amount of redundant Reid stories this week? Goodness I wish there was a filter option that would weed out all of these Kap/Reid articles.

    And yeah, I could just not read them, but I love watching SJWs twist in the wind and melt. Rather filter them though.

  5. LOL, the fact that they “knew him well” could just as easily “speak to” FOOTBALL issues and a TEAM SPECIFIC reluctance to overpay a mediocre aging player at one of the least critical positions on the field.

  6. So….the 49ers not wanting back their failed QB with baggage is proof of collusion?

    Maybe once the final chapter is written it’s not worth bringing back a previous player with bad history. Do you see the Vikings re-signing Christian Ponder? The Raiders re-signing JaMarcus Russell? The Redskins re-signing RGIII? The Browns re-signing Manziel??

    Yeah, no. End of story.

