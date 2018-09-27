Aaron Rodgers to get in a limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that it has been a “struggle” to not practice during on Wednesday or Thursday the last two weeks due to the knee injury he suffered in Week One.

Rodgers said that after missing practice once again, but this Thursday will be a bit different. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Rodgers will be a limited participant in practice as the team gets ready to face the Bills this Sunday.

Rodgers did take part in practices the last two Saturdays before playing on Sunday each week, although those practices are less intense than the practices during the week. The Packers have gone 0-1-1 in those games.

McCarthy said that tight end Jimmy Graham will also be limited in practice after sitting out on Wednesday due to a knee issue. McCarthy said that the team is “being smart” with Graham in hopes of keeping him healthy enough to play this weekend.