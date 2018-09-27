Andrew Luck: I know I can make all the throws

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck popped up on the team’s injury report Wednesday, but the groin issue cited on the report didn’t keep Luck from getting in a full practice session.

When speaking to reporters, Luck said there aren’t any physical issues causing him trouble right now. That includes his right shoulder, which kept him out all of last season and has drawn some attention as the team’s offense has featured a lot of shorter passing through the first three weeks of the season.

Head coach Frank Reich has said he has no concerns about Luck while explaining that approach and Luck was adamant Wednesday that he’s able to do anything — with one notable exception — required of the position.

“I know I’m at a level where I can make all the throws, and I feel confident I’m going out there with my full arsenal. I don’t think there’s anything physically holding me back,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “The [deep passing game] can get better. It can definitely get better. We could probably look back and say if we had a couple more chunks in the first few games, maybe that would swing the tide in a way. But that’s probably the truth of looking back at any game. Hindsight is 20-20. So we’ll work on it. I’ll work on it. Guys up front, too. Wide outs will make sure when those opportunities do present themselves, that we’re making the plays.”

There have been downfield throws that have resulted in penalties that don’t show up on Luck’s stat sheet and other reasons, including missing offensive linemen, that explain why the team’s downfield passing game hasn’t sparked to this point in the season, but the questions are sure to keep getting asked as long as Luck’s game is missing the high points of past seasons.